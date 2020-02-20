Dorinda I. Montoya 81, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. She was born to Tobias and Corina Romero in Trujillo, N.M. They preceded her in death along with brother: Margarito Romero.
Dorinda is survived and had the honor of being married for 64 years to Arturo Montoya. Also survived by Frances (Daryl) Vigil, MaryAnn (Darrell) Schultz, Fernando (Susan) Montoya, Arturo Jr., (Donna) Montoya, Corinne, Nick, Steven and Reyes Montoya, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.
Dorinda was the oldest of 11 brothers and sisters.
Rosary will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Mass on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. with Father Rob Yaksich as Celebrant. Interment to follow at San Antonio Cemetery in Los Montoyas, N.M., with the following serving as pallbearers: Fernando Montoya, Arturo Montoya Jr., Steven Montoya, Reyes Montoya, Moses Montoya and Nick Montoya. Honorary bearers are all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 21, 2020