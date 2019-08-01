Doris Chavez, age 68, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., has gone to be with our Lord Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was born to Elidoro M. Trujillo and Andrellita Valdez on Sept. 11, 1950, in Rocksprings, Wyo. Doris was an avid Artist, member of the Tierra Encantada Farmers Market, and she loved to bake.
She is preceded in death by her father: Elidoro M. Trujillo, mother: Andrellita Trujillo, and daughter: Melissa Archuleta and brother, George Trujillo.
She is survived by her long life companion of 29 years, William Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; son: Brian Chavez and wife Shannon of Grants, N.M.; grandchildren: Sherice Tapia of Albuquerque, N.M.; Sabrina Chavez of Grants, N.M.; Felix Archuleta of Las Vegas, N.M.; Nathan Chavez of Grants, N.M.; three great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother.
No services at this time and cremation has taken place and private burial of cremains at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted and are under Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Please visit www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 2, 2019