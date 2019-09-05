Doris Chavez, of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away at age 68 on July 24, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe N.M.
She was born Sept. 11, 1950, in Rock Springs, Wyo. to Elidoro Trujillo and Andrelita Valdez.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents Elidoro Trujillo and Andrelita Trujillo, her brother George Trujillo and her daughter Melissa Archuleta.
She is survived by her companion of 29 years, William Martinez, son Brian Chavez (Shannon), numerous grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
She will be laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Cemetery. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 6, 2019