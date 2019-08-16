Doris Eileen Newman-Montoya, 63, was embraced by our Lord Jesus on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Doris was born July 2, 1956 in Las Vegas, N.M. to James B. Newman and Emily E. (Garduno) Newman, who preceded her in death.
Obituary information can be viewed at www.danielsfuneral.com
Cremation has taken place. Services are as follows: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Rosary followed by funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd. NE Albuquerque, N.M.
A reception to celebrate her life will be held immediately following the mass at the Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 18, 2019