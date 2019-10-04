Dorothy Pauline Olivas, 72 lifelong resident of Holman, N.M. and devoted lifelong Catholic, went to be with our Lord and her beloved parents on Oct. 3, 2019. She was born on Sept. 22, 1947 in Platteville, Colo. to Nick and Viola Olivas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Nick and Viola Olivas, siblings; Lorenzo, Willie, Florido Olivas & Ercy.
She is survived by her sisters; Flo, Corina, Fiddy (Felix), Emma, Tina (Bill) and brothers; Sam, Nick, Richard (Doris), J.D. (May) and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was employed by the Mora Independent Schools for 41 years at the cafeteria.
She enjoyed the casino and spending time with her family.
Pallbearers; Phillip Cruz, Dennis Olivas, Joshua Casias, Adrian Gonzales, Salamon Olivas and Adam Olivas.
Special thanks to her best friend Mary Sanchez who took time to visit with her.
A Rosary will be recited on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Gertudes Church located at 1 Church Plz, Mora, N.M. 87732. Followed by Mass at 11 a.m. and Interment at San Isidro Cemetery in Holman, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 5, 2019