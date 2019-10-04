Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Pauline Olivas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Pauline Olivas, 72 lifelong resident of Holman, N.M. and devoted lifelong Catholic, went to be with our Lord and her beloved parents on Oct. 3, 2019. She was born on Sept. 22, 1947 in Platteville, Colo. to Nick and Viola Olivas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Nick and Viola Olivas, siblings; Lorenzo, Willie, Florido Olivas & Ercy.

She is survived by her sisters; Flo, Corina, Fiddy (Felix), Emma, Tina (Bill) and brothers; Sam, Nick, Richard (Doris), J.D. (May) and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was employed by the Mora Independent Schools for 41 years at the cafeteria.

She enjoyed the casino and spending time with her family.

Pallbearers; Phillip Cruz, Dennis Olivas, Joshua Casias, Adrian Gonzales, Salamon Olivas and Adam Olivas.

Special thanks to her best friend Mary Sanchez who took time to visit with her.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 5, 2019

