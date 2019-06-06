Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dustin Roe Mayer. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Dustin Roe Mayer "Dusty" passed away on Sunday morning, June 2, 2019. He was a wonderful husband, father, son and brother who will be missed by many. All who knew his kindness, loyalty and generosity will remember him with loving hearts.

Born on a Sunday morning, June 26, 1983, in Greenfield, Mass., Dusty spend his early years in New England. The family moved to Roy, N.M., when he was 5 years old, where his fascination with the cowboy life began. Another move would take him to Houston, Texas, where he lived until high school, only to return to Roy to complete his education. He never left northern New Mexico again.

Dusty enjoyed many hobbies and interests in his short life. As a young boy, he learned to play the trombone, was a talented and outstanding soccer full back, a brown belt in judo and an active Boy Scout.

He loved history, particularly the Civil War and the Old West. His high school days were filled with rodeos and bull riding but he adopted and embraced the hard work required of an American cowboy.

Dusty married the love of his life, Jessica, in 2005. Together they moved the Ojo Feliz Ranch to raise their growing family while he worked as a cowboy until his passing. He loved sharing his life and knowledge with his sons and daughter. He was a humble and quiet, but integral, part of the community and adored by his whole family.

Always willing to lend a hand, he held a membership in the Mavericks Club. Dusty continued to rodeo into his adult life.

His family introduced him to the world of 4-H where he contributed as an active parent. He enjoyed leather crafts and was learning the art of saddle making. Lover of animals, especially his horses and cattle, he felt most at home outdoors.

Dusty's biggest accomplishment was his beautiful family, which he loved dearly. He was a brave and true cowboy, full of hopes and dreams and future goals. He leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship and faith. A man of few words but powerful impact, he deserves two thumbs up.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, and their three children, Jasper, 13, Parker, 9, and Scarlett, 5, of Wagon Mound, N.M.; his mother, Mary Soto and husband Omar, of Meadows Place, Texas.; his father Loren "Doc" Mayer, of Roy, N.M.; his in-laws, Robert and Shawn C'deBaca, of Corrales, N.M.; his sister, Molly May (Joey) and son Connor; sister-in-law, Roberta Hazen (Jody), and children Kylee, Bradyn and Natalie; step-sisters, Natalie Soto and Hanna Smith; step-brothers, Adam and David Soto; aunt Rebecca Gutierrez and uncles William Robert "Bob" Cantrell and Steven Mayer.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rubba and Daddy Bill.

The celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 61 Morning Star Road, Roy, N.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations for the children to First National Bank of New Mexico, 1104 S. Second St., Raton, N.M. 87740, 575-445-1400, care of Jessica Mayer.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M. 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

