Eddie C. Gutierrez, age 66, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Oct. 26, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M.. He was born on Sept. 16, 1953 to Juan Antonio Gutierrez and Victoria Garcia Gutierrez.
He is preceded in death by his father Juan Gutierrez and Victoria Gutierrez. He is survived by daughters Lucy and husband Henry Gonzales, Geraldine and late husband Joseph Vigil, Karen and husband Ramon Herrera, Edwina Gutierrez and husband Billy Garcia.
Rosary and funeral services to be announced soon. Interment will follow at the in Las Vegas, N.M. Please visit online guest register for Eddie Gutierrez at www.riversidefunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road Santa Fe, NM (505)395-9160.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Nov. 1, 2019