Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511

Edwardo "Eddie" Atencio, 71, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Monday, June 17, at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was born to Jose Elifar Atencio and Gregorita Lopez on Aug. 8, 1947, in Fairview, N.M.

After graduating from high school, he joined the US Marine Corps and served two tours in Vietnam, and in 1970 he married his high school sweetheart Helen of 49 years and had two children along with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Eddie was a devoted Catholic member of Immaculate Conception Church.

He graduated from New Mexico Highlands University receiving his BA and MA degrees. He taught and later became Principal of Mosquero and Roy Schools, taught computer classes at Camp Luna, Cuba Schools, but most of his teachings and principalship was with the West Las Vegas Schools where he retired. He worked as Human Resources Director at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino for a year.

Eddie loved helping his son restore his old 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe which he cherished. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports on TV and going to the casino with his wife and just talking to friends. His greatest moments were spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and taking lots of pictures of them. He is truly going to be missed for his wonderful sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Gregorita Atencio; brothers: Ross Atencio and Ronnie Atencio, and nephew and godson, Marcus Jojola, and brothers-in-law, Al Carrillo and Gilbert Mondragon.

He is survived by his wife Helen H. Atencio of the family home; daughter, Lynda Janssen (Matthew) of Las Vegas, N.M.; son, Eddie Atencio (Laura) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren, Isaac (Amanda), Lynnette (Miguel), Brandyn (Milena) and Deryk; great- grandchildren, Annalaya, Miranda, Liam and Martina; mother-in-law, Amada Herrera; sisters, Margie Carrillo of Santa Fe, N.M., Effie Mondragon of Arizona, Cathy Hernandez and Lorraine Mata of Santa Fe, N.M., Georgette Ayers of Española, N.M. and Yvonne Vigil (Adrian) of Santa Fe, N.M.; sisters and brothers- in- law, Leroy and Erlinda Herrera of Española, N.M., Johnny and Elvira Herrera of Española, N.M., Lily and Andy Garcia of Alamogordo, N.M., Eva and Leroy Medina of Española, N.M., Judy Maestas, Michael Herrera, Tony Herrera and Cathy Herrera all of Española, N.M.; godchildren, Andy Garcia Jr., Michael Herrera and Margarita Montaño; numerous nieces, nephews and lots of friends and special acquaintances.

A public viewing will be held at Rogers Mortuary Monday, June 24, 2019, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Monday, June 24, 2019, 7 p.m.

Funeral mass will be conducted Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant.

Interment will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery with full military honors and the following serving as pallbearers Isaac Janssen, Brandyn Atencio, Deryk Atencio, Miguel Montoya, Andy Garcia Sr. and Michael Herrera. Honorary Pallbearers will be all his remaining grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

