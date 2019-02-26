Edwina M. Vasquez, 60, a lifetime resident of Wagon Mound, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Wagon Mound, N.M.

She was born to Ismael Vasquez and Manuelita Gonzales on May 22, 1958. She is survived by her father, Isamael Vasquez; sons Ivan D. Vasquez and Cecilio Vasquez and daughter Anna Armijo.

A rosary devotional service will be recited on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. A funeral mass will follow, with both services to be held at the Santa Clara Church in Wagon Mound, N.M.

Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas.