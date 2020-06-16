Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Eligio Isidro Pacheco, 81, a resident of Trementina, N.M., passed away on June 13, 2020. Isidro was born on May 15, 1939 and raised in Trementina, N.M. He met his love of his life Eloisa of 60 years and they raised their children in Trementina. He retired from the State Highway Department as the foreman and soon after opened his own business, Pacheco Earth Moving. He was also a cowboy and took care of his ranch that he loved very much. Isidro touched not only his family's lives with joy but everyone that came into contact with him. He was a man of integrity, honor and love. He will be missed by all but this is where the cowboy rides away into the sunset with our Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his wife (Amor) Eloisa Pacheco, son Elmer Pacheco (Lorraine), daughter Elizabeth Gallegos (Francis), grandchildren Marc Pacheco (Loretta), Alicia Pacheco (Juan), James Gallegos, Joshua Gallegos (Jolynn). He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emilio and Emilia Pacheco, brother Zolio Fresquez, sister Apolonita Maria Pacheco, son James Pacheco, in-laws Manuel and Isabel Martinez and his brother-in-law Ben Martinez (Partner in Crime).
Public viewing will be held at Rogers Mortuary on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.
Rosary service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Funeral mass will follow both services and will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.
Interment will follow at San Rafael Cemetery in Trementina, N.M. with the following serving as pallbearers: Marc Pacheco, James Gallegos, Joshua Gallegos, Juan Macias, Alicia Pacheco and Benji Martinez. Honorary pallberars will be George Pacheco, Art Martinez, J.R. Vigil, Charlie Allemand and all his remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to San Rafael Church c/o Lorraine Pacheco HCR 32 Box 76 Las Vegas, NM 87701.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.