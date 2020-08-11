Elisa Garcia Sena, 92, a resident of Sena, N.M., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Daniel and Julianita Garcia, brothers Arthur Garcia, and Daniel Garcia Jr., sister Sinforosa Vigil, and son-in-law James (Jimmy) Gonzales.
She is survived by her husband Jose P. Sena of 73 years, sister Rufina Ulibarri, brother Joe T. Garcia, sister Beatrice Moya, sister Rosabelle Gallegos, sister Delfinia Gallegos, sister Priscilla Ortega-Mathis, brother Daniel Garcia Jr., and sister Dahlia Maestas, her children Tomas Sena (Yvonne) Velarde, N.M., Maria Melecia Sena Gonzales of Sena, N.M., Consuelo Chavez (Albert) Albuquerque, N.M., Leroy Sena (Margaret) Sedillo, N.M., Evaristo Sena (Molly) Aurora, Colo., Donald Sena of Sena, N.M., Matthew Sena (Denise) Los Lunas, N.M., Catherine Gould (Charles) Edgewood, N.M., Monica Sena of Sena, N.M., Rita Bustamante (Ralph) Sena, N.M., Frances Montoya (Steve) Sena, N.M., Bernadette Sena, Belen, N.M., Peter Sena (Christina) Sena, N.M., Elizabeth Sanchez (Allen) Sena, N.M., and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and god children.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M.
Rosary services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 9 a.m., funeral mass will follow with both services held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Villanueva, N.M. with Father Moses Nwankwo as celebrant. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family only. Burial will follow at the Sena Cemetery. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at: P.O. Box 39 Villanueva, N.M. 87583
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
