1/1
Elisa Garcia Sena
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisa Garcia Sena, 92, a resident of Sena, N.M., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Daniel and Julianita Garcia, brothers Arthur Garcia, and Daniel Garcia Jr., sister Sinforosa Vigil, and son-in-law James (Jimmy) Gonzales.
She is survived by her husband Jose P. Sena of 73 years, sister Rufina Ulibarri, brother Joe T. Garcia, sister Beatrice Moya, sister Rosabelle Gallegos, sister Delfinia Gallegos, sister Priscilla Ortega-Mathis, brother Daniel Garcia Jr., and sister Dahlia Maestas, her children Tomas Sena (Yvonne) Velarde, N.M., Maria Melecia Sena Gonzales of Sena, N.M., Consuelo Chavez (Albert) Albuquerque, N.M., Leroy Sena (Margaret) Sedillo, N.M., Evaristo Sena (Molly) Aurora, Colo., Donald Sena of Sena, N.M., Matthew Sena (Denise) Los Lunas, N.M., Catherine Gould (Charles) Edgewood, N.M., Monica Sena of Sena, N.M., Rita Bustamante (Ralph) Sena, N.M., Frances Montoya (Steve) Sena, N.M., Bernadette Sena, Belen, N.M., Peter Sena (Christina) Sena, N.M., Elizabeth Sanchez (Allen) Sena, N.M., and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and god children.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M.
Rosary services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 9 a.m., funeral mass will follow with both services held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Villanueva, N.M. with Father Moses Nwankwo as celebrant. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family only. Burial will follow at the Sena Cemetery. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at: P.O. Box 39 Villanueva, N.M. 87583
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Rosary
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved