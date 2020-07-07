Elizabeth Velasquez Coca, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 97 after along spiritual and illustrious life. She was born in Las Vegas and was one of nine children born to Jose Matias Velasquez of Las Vegas and Natividad Garcia of Mora. She attended Catholic School at Immaculate Conception through high school graduation and attended college in Albuquerque. At the beginning of World War II, her and her sister, Cliotilde (Jean) moved to Washington DC and worked for the Department of Commerce. Elizabeth met her husband, Antonio (Anthony) Will Coca at a school dance in Las Vegas. A few years later they reconnected, got married and were stationed at an Army Air Corp. Base in Childress, Tex., where their son, Michael was born. They moved back to Las Vegas in 1945 and their daughter Eileen was born in 1946. Beginning in 1946, Elizabeth and Anthony both worked and retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory, where Anthony was a Lab Control Operator and "Betsy" as executive secretary for the head of the Chemistry-Metallurgy Division.

She was preceded in death by her father Jose Matias Velasquez, Mother Nativadad Garcia Velasquez, brother Ben Velasquez, sisters, Betty Velasquez Martinez (2019), Judi Velasquez Gallegos (2020), Emma Velasquez Roybal, grandson, David Huston Coca (1986). She is survived by her son, Michael of Romeroville, daughter Eileen of Montrose, Colo., brother Jose (Joe) Velasquez, sister Cleotilde (Jean); grand children Anthony (Tony) Coca, Aimee Coca Penny, Lisa Mraule Bettle, Erikka Mraule, great grandsons Max Bettle and Kaiden Penny. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A rosary and mass celebrating her life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Immacuate Conception Church, at 6th and National, in Las Vegas.

