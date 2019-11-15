Ellen R. Lucero, age 65, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Anton Chico, N.M. She was born to Margarito Lucero and Molly Lucero on April 7, 1954, in Rocky Ford, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter: Wanda Lucero, sons: Adolf, Christopher and Andrew Lucero, five grandchildren: and nine great-grandchildren.

Rosary service will be recited on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. Burial of cremains will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, N.M. 1-800-4798-3511 or 505-425-3511.