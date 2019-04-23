Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira Sena. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Our mother, Elvira Sena, 93, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her children.

She was born to Alberto Trujillo and Lucianita Trujillo on Nov. 4, 1925, in Las Tusas, N.M.

Elvira was united in marriage to Luis Sena on Jan. 22, 1945. They made their home in Las Vegas, where she had five children to celebrate her life journey.

She was an licensed vocational nurse and worked for the New Mexico State Hospital, where she retired after 30-plus years.

She helped begin a doctor's practice for Dr. Orhan Sansoy and worked alongside him for many years, finally retiring at the age of 80. She mentored many new nurses and nursing students who said she was an inspiration to them.

She enjoyed fishing with her family. She was a master Bingo player and loved to crochet. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW San Juan Argonne Post Number 1547.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alberto and Lucianita Trujillo; husband Luis Sena; two grandsons, great-grandson David Lorenzo Clark; brothers Abenicio Trujillo, Daniel Trujillo and Cruzito Trujillo; father- and mother-in-law Noberto and Maria Sena.

She is survived by her children, Stella Sena of Las Vegas, Christina R. Romero (Anthony) of San Diego, Steven L. Sena (Marie) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Catherine A. Sena of the family home in Las Vegas and Sandy J. Sena (Stacy) of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Nancy Bachicha, Randy L. Romero (Paula), Anthony Romero (Leslie), Ricardo Romero (Michelle), Veronica Clark (James), Amanda Sena, April Sena, Taylor Sena, Jackie Brown (Jordan), Kayla Sena (Joshua), Joseph Sena and Samuel Sena; great-grandchildren Jose, Alexis (Brandon), Annysa, Anjelique, Naomi (William), Rebecca, Ricardo, Avalyn, Luis, Yasmine and Jordan Makayla; great-great-grandson Jaxon; sisters Abelina Montoya (Manuel) of Denver, Colo. and Rufina Ortega of Las Tusas; brothers: Venancio Trujillo of Las Tusas, NM and Rudy Trujillo of San Lenando, Calif. and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Thursday, April 25, 2019, 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be conducted Friday, April 26, 2019, 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.

Interment will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Sapello, N.M., with pall bearers Antonio Romero, Venancio Trujillo, Johnny Trujillo, Rudy Trujillo, Manuel Sena, Randy Romero and Samuel Sena.

Honorary pall bearers will be all her remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson.

A reception will follow the funeral at The Palms, 225 Plaza in Old Town (The old Palms Ballroom).

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

