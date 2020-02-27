Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Emelina Pacheco. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Emelina D. Pacheco, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by her children.

Born on July 31, 1926, in the small community of Rainsville, she was a lifelong resident of New Mexico, having lived in Albuquerque, Las Vegas and Rio Rancho.

She was a Catholic and member of The Immaculate Conception Parish in Las Vegas.

After graduating from Menaul High School in Albuquerque, she married Desi Joe Pacheco on June 17, 1946. She then went on to attend New Mexico Highlands University and received a BA and MA degrees in education. She was a teacher, principal and administrator throughout New Mexico. Later in her career she attended the University of New Mexico where she received a PhD.

She was a pioneer in advancing bilingual education programs that have in the decades since benefitted so many New Mexicans whom now give back to us in many ways.

Dr. Pacheco led the unpopular push to introduce bilingual education because she knew that this education would have many benefits for our children and our community.

Throughout her life she and Desi enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. They especial enjoyed traveling in their RV.

Emelina is preceded in death by her parents: Margarito and Lucia Duran; husband: Joe D. Pacheco; brother: Arturo Duran; sister: Dr. Juanita Montoya; brother: Albert Duran.

Emelina is survived by her children: Harry Pacheco of Phoenix, Ariz., Margaret Pino (Julian) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Ronald Pacheco (Cecilia) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; grandchildren: Mary ILeen, Johnny (Monica), Valerie (Dominic), Bryon, Jennifer (Chris), Jessica (Don) and Gerald (Krystal); great-grandchildren: Celina (Simon), Veronica (Jeremy), Ileen, Jet, Emelina, Johnny Jr., Aaron, Gerald Jr., Michael, Noah and Chanel; great- great grandson: Jensen; sister: Viola Vigil of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother: Joe Duran of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister-in-law: Karen Pacheco of Chandler, Ariz.; brother-in-law: Roy Pacheco (Jessie) of Hemet, Calif.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 with Eulogy at 8:45 a.m. Following the eulogy will be a Rosary and Funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rainsville, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers Bryon Pino, Johnny Pacheco, Gerald Bolte., Chris Serrato, Dominic Velasquez and Gerald Bolte Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be all her remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren and great grandson. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

