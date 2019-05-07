Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Griego. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Emily Griego was surrounded by her loving family when Jesus called her home into His loving arms on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 88 years old.

Emily was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Tajique, N.M., and graduated from Estancia High School in 1948. She attended Highlands University, where she met and married Johnny Griego on April 10, 1950 and celebrated 27 years of marriage until his death in 1976.

Emily was a loving, kindhearted, gentle, caring lady who was full of life. Her love for her family was unconditional: a love that would sparkle when she entered any room.

Her smile could light up a room and it was infectious. Whether it was a funny joke, her positive attitude, or her big smile, she was delightful to be around.

She will never be forgotten and will always be cherished. Emily's loving guidance to her children was, "What a difference a day makes."

This is a tribute to the faith, trust and belief she had in God, which carried her and her children through trying times.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Johnny, sisters Geraldine and Rose, brothers Joe and Harold, her mother Josie, father Emilio, mother-in-law Marina Griego, brother and sister-in-law Alex and Gavina Griego and son-in-law Bow Trigg.

She is survived by her children: Marti Griego of Albuquerque; Joseph Griego (Aylene) of Las Vegas, N.M., Grace Trigg (Bow); of Las Vegas; John Griego, (Karrie) of Denver, Colo.; and Josephine Romero (Donald) of Las Vegas.

Her grandchildren include John Sanchez, Francisco Griego, Nikki Garcia (Victoria), Francheska Summer Sandoval, Maggie Arthur (Huck), Lia Marie Trigg, Rebecca Griego, Nikki Vasquez (James), Shelby McCuistion (Bryant), Brandy Prosser (Nick), Ashley Krause (Duncan), Dawn Romero, Kris Martinez (Joe), and Samantha Romero (Jason).

Emily has several great grandchildren, a very special nephew Alex Griego (Veronica), Della Kuhn, God daughter, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; siblings Antoinette Garcia (Richard), Raymond (Sarah), Eva, Joe, Cindy, Betty (Dwight), Terry, and sister-in-law Carmen Chavez and special son Orlando Rodriguez.

Emily worked as a Head Start teacher, for the City of Las Vegas Housing Dept. and for the NM Human Services Dept. She and her husband, Johnny, owned and operated the family businesses - the Model Cleaners and Emily's Coiffure Salon (which was named after her by her husband).

She was a religious education teacher at Immaculate Conception and taught first Holy Communion classes to her two granddaughters.

She also volunteered at the hospital auxiliary gift shop.

Emily enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family who were the joy of her life.

She took vacations with her kids and visited wherever her children lived and traveled throughout many places in the U.S., as well as on ocean cruises.

She was a devout Catholic and loved praying her rosary daily and had a beautiful collection of rosaries.

Emily is a past member of both the Legion of Mary and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 1796.

Special thanks to caregivers Barbara Vigil, Gina Gillard and Lucy Romero, her youngest daughter, Marti Griego; grandson John Sanchez; Mary, her nurse; Legacy Hospice Care, and Self- Direct Choices.

Special thanks to Rubena Miranda for the flower arrangements and to Martin Sena and the Robertson High School Mariachis and Melissa Porter for the beautiful music.

Rosary devotional services will be recited by the Catholic Daughters on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Church.

The funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Father George Salazar will be the celebrant.

Her final resting place will be next to her husband Johnny at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with pallbearers Joseph Griego, John Griego, John Sanchez, Francisco Griego, Alex Griego, Donald Romero, Joe Barela, and Cal Castillon.

Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Visit



Emily Griego was surrounded by her loving family when Jesus called her home into His loving arms on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 88 years old.Emily was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Tajique, N.M., and graduated from Estancia High School in 1948. She attended Highlands University, where she met and married Johnny Griego on April 10, 1950 and celebrated 27 years of marriage until his death in 1976.Emily was a loving, kindhearted, gentle, caring lady who was full of life. Her love for her family was unconditional: a love that would sparkle when she entered any room.Her smile could light up a room and it was infectious. Whether it was a funny joke, her positive attitude, or her big smile, she was delightful to be around.She will never be forgotten and will always be cherished. Emily's loving guidance to her children was, "What a difference a day makes."This is a tribute to the faith, trust and belief she had in God, which carried her and her children through trying times.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Johnny, sisters Geraldine and Rose, brothers Joe and Harold, her mother Josie, father Emilio, mother-in-law Marina Griego, brother and sister-in-law Alex and Gavina Griego and son-in-law Bow Trigg.She is survived by her children: Marti Griego of Albuquerque; Joseph Griego (Aylene) of Las Vegas, N.M., Grace Trigg (Bow); of Las Vegas; John Griego, (Karrie) of Denver, Colo.; and Josephine Romero (Donald) of Las Vegas.Her grandchildren include John Sanchez, Francisco Griego, Nikki Garcia (Victoria), Francheska Summer Sandoval, Maggie Arthur (Huck), Lia Marie Trigg, Rebecca Griego, Nikki Vasquez (James), Shelby McCuistion (Bryant), Brandy Prosser (Nick), Ashley Krause (Duncan), Dawn Romero, Kris Martinez (Joe), and Samantha Romero (Jason).Emily has several great grandchildren, a very special nephew Alex Griego (Veronica), Della Kuhn, God daughter, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; siblings Antoinette Garcia (Richard), Raymond (Sarah), Eva, Joe, Cindy, Betty (Dwight), Terry, and sister-in-law Carmen Chavez and special son Orlando Rodriguez.Emily worked as a Head Start teacher, for the City of Las Vegas Housing Dept. and for the NM Human Services Dept. She and her husband, Johnny, owned and operated the family businesses - the Model Cleaners and Emily's Coiffure Salon (which was named after her by her husband).She was a religious education teacher at Immaculate Conception and taught first Holy Communion classes to her two granddaughters.She also volunteered at the hospital auxiliary gift shop.Emily enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family who were the joy of her life.She took vacations with her kids and visited wherever her children lived and traveled throughout many places in the U.S., as well as on ocean cruises.She was a devout Catholic and loved praying her rosary daily and had a beautiful collection of rosaries.Emily is a past member of both the Legion of Mary and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 1796.Special thanks to caregivers Barbara Vigil, Gina Gillard and Lucy Romero, her youngest daughter, Marti Griego; grandson John Sanchez; Mary, her nurse; Legacy Hospice Care, and Self- Direct Choices.Special thanks to Rubena Miranda for the flower arrangements and to Martin Sena and the Robertson High School Mariachis and Melissa Porter for the beautiful music.Rosary devotional services will be recited by the Catholic Daughters on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Church.The funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Father George Salazar will be the celebrant.Her final resting place will be next to her husband Johnny at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with pallbearers Joseph Griego, John Griego, John Sanchez, Francisco Griego, Alex Griego, Donald Romero, Joe Barela, and Cal Castillon.Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close