Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Chavez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, "granny-great," and aunt passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, March 9, 2019.

She resided in Henderson, Nev. with her daughter Lily. She was born April 14, 1929, in Ifeld, N.M., to parents Juan Chavez and Lucia G. Chavez, who preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were her beloved padrinos, Alfredo and Pablita Garcia, in San Juan, N.M.

Also preceding her in death are 14 siblings, including youngest brothers Cecelio and Margarito Chavez, and many in-laws.

Emma married Juan C. Marquez in 1946. He passed in 1954. From that union, four children survive.

She later married Ben Valdez and two children survive.

She moved to Henderson, Nev., in 1984, to be near her son Leo and daughters. She was employed as a cook for Henderson's Senior Center until retirement.

As her health declined, she lived with her daughter, Prescilla and husband Eddie Varney. She would come to Las Vegas, N.M. to spend summers with daughter Fabby, sons, Fred, Venancio and their children.

Her last critical years were lovingly spent in Lily's home, along with granddaughters, April and her caregiver and best friend Sandra Burger.

They cared and tended to her until the end.

Emma is survived by her children: Fabby Valdez (Elias Caro) of Las Vegas; Prescilla Varney and husband Eddie of Henderson; Alfred "Fred" Marquez (Rita) of Las Vegas; Leo Marquez of Henderson; Venancio Valdez of Las Vegas; Lily Segura (James); niece Anita Chavez, whom she raised; 20 grandchildren: Veronica Chavez (Abel), Sandra Valdez (Edward), Angela Jaramillo (George), Andrew Valdez (Mari), Denise Sweet (Dan), Suzanne Valdez (Ryan), Monica Martinez, Jennifer Painton (Greg), Christina Gonzales (Frank), Lucas Marquez (Angela), David Marquez (Tamara), Vanessa Marquez (Daniel), Andrew Marquez (Traci), Laura Gonzales (Mario), Sonia Cunningham (Rodney), Sergio Valdez (Dana), Lacy Garcia, J.J. Segura (Angela), April Segura and Erin Kay (Zac), forty-six great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas. Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Mortuary, Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Visit

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, "granny-great," and aunt passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, March 9, 2019.She resided in Henderson, Nev. with her daughter Lily. She was born April 14, 1929, in Ifeld, N.M., to parents Juan Chavez and Lucia G. Chavez, who preceded her in death.Also preceding her in death were her beloved padrinos, Alfredo and Pablita Garcia, in San Juan, N.M.Also preceding her in death are 14 siblings, including youngest brothers Cecelio and Margarito Chavez, and many in-laws.Emma married Juan C. Marquez in 1946. He passed in 1954. From that union, four children survive.She later married Ben Valdez and two children survive.She moved to Henderson, Nev., in 1984, to be near her son Leo and daughters. She was employed as a cook for Henderson's Senior Center until retirement.As her health declined, she lived with her daughter, Prescilla and husband Eddie Varney. She would come to Las Vegas, N.M. to spend summers with daughter Fabby, sons, Fred, Venancio and their children.Her last critical years were lovingly spent in Lily's home, along with granddaughters, April and her caregiver and best friend Sandra Burger.They cared and tended to her until the end.Emma is survived by her children: Fabby Valdez (Elias Caro) of Las Vegas; Prescilla Varney and husband Eddie of Henderson; Alfred "Fred" Marquez (Rita) of Las Vegas; Leo Marquez of Henderson; Venancio Valdez of Las Vegas; Lily Segura (James); niece Anita Chavez, whom she raised; 20 grandchildren: Veronica Chavez (Abel), Sandra Valdez (Edward), Angela Jaramillo (George), Andrew Valdez (Mari), Denise Sweet (Dan), Suzanne Valdez (Ryan), Monica Martinez, Jennifer Painton (Greg), Christina Gonzales (Frank), Lucas Marquez (Angela), David Marquez (Tamara), Vanessa Marquez (Daniel), Andrew Marquez (Traci), Laura Gonzales (Mario), Sonia Cunningham (Rodney), Sergio Valdez (Dana), Lacy Garcia, J.J. Segura (Angela), April Segura and Erin Kay (Zac), forty-six great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas. Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas.Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Mortuary, Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close