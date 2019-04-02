Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma S. Estrada. View Sign

Emma S. Estrada passed away, surrounded by her children, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 28, 2019. Emma was a vibrant, alert 99-year-old.

She was born Jan. 8, 1920 to her late parents, Seferino and Ignacia Aragon. Emma was raised on the ranch of her grandparents Melecio and Virginia Lujan Sanchez located in San Rafael.

Emma was preceded in death by her husband Jose A. (Tony) Estrada, their twin daughters, Emma and Mary, two brothers Ruben and Lawrence. Emma is survived by her brother Facundo Aragon and was raised closely with cousins Mary Gonzales, the late Frances Martin and the late Miguel Padilla.

Emma and Tony were married on Dec. 13, 1943 and are survived by their three children; Perla Romero and husband Anthony, Dan Estrada and wife Lillian, and Phillip Estrada, (Antoinette).

They are survived by eight grandchildren, Steve Estrada, Jude Romero and wife Roberta, Donny Estrada and wife Casey, Janelle Otero and husband Arminio, Jesse Estrada and wife Lindsey, Troy Estrada, Jose Estrada and Cadey Estrada.

Their great-grandchildren are Jenice Romero, Jennae Romero, Danny Estrada, Isabella Romero, Amaya Estrada, Tony Estrada, Santana Estrada, Emma Estrada, MaryAnn Estrada, Max Romero, Tres Estrada and Jesse Christian Estrada II.

To say Emma had and led a full life would not begin to express the many adventures and the legacy she left behind.

Shortly after her husband joined the Army in 1943, he was stationed in Warrenton, Va., where he was assigned to the 60th Signal Radio Intelligence Division.

Emma joined him there where she held various jobs the required her to hold a high FBI clearance status.

He left the service ranked as a Master Sergeant, and they both returned to their ranch life in Trementina, N.M., in 1945.

Emma graduated from Immaculate Conception School, received her teaching degree from Highlands University and taught at San Jose, Sabinoso and Trementina Schools.

Upon returning from Virginia, Emma for a time worked as a social worker in many areas of the county.

She also worked for Las Vegas City Schools and then returned to work at Highlands University and their Bilingual Program.

She was instrumental in their grant writing and translating curriculum text books from English to Spanish or vice versa.

She utilized her abilities of being bilingual and taught Spanish classes at First Presbyterian Church of which they were lifetime members.

Emma was a very active elder in their church and was instrumental in the restoration of the Second Presbyterian Mission Church in Old Town.

Emma was involved in various community activities and groups.

Her favorite club and organization were the Prayer Group, Mustard Seed, and also was a member for many years of the GFWC Las Vegas Woman's Club.

In 1978, Gov. Jerry Apodaca appointed her to the N.M. Governor's Advisory Council.

Emma enjoyed researching family history, church history and her favorite recreation was reading; her favorite reading material, of course, was the Bible.

The loss to the family is a loss of their matriarch, she was the leader of the family who did so lovingly, with encouragement and support.

She constantly demonstrated and taught the importance of family and always sharing with us that "Grandpa and I were blessed with a Wonderful Family."

She lived long enough to see her children establish themselves in their careers and family, lived long enough to see her grandchildren complete their education and choices in life, as well, starting their families.

She lived long enough to know 12 great-grandchildren who she could enjoy and said she prayed every day for each child, each grandchild and each great-grandchild.

Pall bearers are Steve Estrada, Jude Romero, Donny Estrada, Janelle Otero, Jesse Estrada, Troy Estrada, Jose Estrada and Cadey Estrada.

Honorary pallbearers are Martin Estrada, Joe Estrada, Amos Estrada, Ben Estrada, Mike Estrada, Gabriel Estrada, Ben Martin and Michael Gonzales.

Emma's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of NMBHI's Evergreen Unit.

We are indebted to every person who selflessly gave such good care to Emma and always took time with family members to assure them that were committed to provide compassion, care and empathy to all of her needs.

Prayer services for Emma were set for Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10 a.m., with both services held at the First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Douglas Ave., Las Vegas, N.M.

Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, N.M., 11:15 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Arrangements are entrusted and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 3, 2019

