Our beautiful angel Enedine Simonita Quintana Gonzales, 82, passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020 in her home with her loving husband, children, and grandchildren by her side. She was born on April 6, 1938 in Las Vegas, N,M.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Eloy, of 65 years and will be in our hearts forever.
Enedine will be remembered for her beautiful music. Her talent consisted of singing and playing piano and the organ. She started a choir and played for both parishes in Las Vegas, N.M.; Our Lady of Sorrows and Immaculate Conception Church. She was the Director for the Unidos Con Christo choir for 27 years under the spiritual guidance of Father George Salazar. She was also involved in the Cursillo Movement and was a devoted Catholic all of her life.
She worked as a pharmacy technician at Murphy's Drug Store for many years and was a substitute teacher for the community schools in Las Vegas. After she retired, she enjoyed volunteering and was a foster-grandparent for the West Las Vegas Headstart Program.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored. She was the biggest fan for the West Las Vegas Dons and enjoyed watching NFL Football. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and knew every player on each of the teams. She loved to cook and enjoyed going to the casinos. Enedine made a lasting impression on everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Abel and Aurora Quintana; sister Annabelle Romero; brother in laws, Jose Eloy Gonzales, Merle Crutchfield, and Mike Jiron; sister in law Maxine Quintana; and her nephew Michael Crutchfield.
She is survived by her husband Eloy Gonzales; son Adrian Gonzales (Michelle); daughter Novella Montoya; her grandchildren, Estevan Martinez (Damian), Adrian Gonzales (Anita), Arthur Geoffrion (Martinika), Jessica Gonzales, Carlos Gonzales, Tamara Montoya (Adam), and Adriana Gonzales (Michael); great-grandchildren, Curtis Gonzales, Kylie Gonzales, Jaxon Geoffrion, Madison Geoffrion, and Eli Ward; siblings, Leroy Quintana, Wilfred Quintana (Virginia), Renee Garduno (Daniel), and Mary Crutchfield; brother in law Gilbert Gonzales (Linda); sister in laws; Aurora Gonzales, Polly Lucero, Rose Lucero (Gilbert), and Beatrice Jiron; special friend Kaye Hartzler; and many god-children, nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Estevan Martinez, Adrian Gonzales, Artie Geoffrion and Carlos Gonzales.
Due to current restrictions, a blessing and burial will be held for family at a later date. Please visit the on-line guest register for Enedine at www.RiversideFunerals.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe, 3232 Cerrillos Road, (505) 395-9150.