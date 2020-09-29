Enoch Esteban De La Cruz passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Enoch is the son of Esteban and Angelica De La Cruz. He is survived by his four siblings, Mario Orlando, Crestina Pauline, Maximus Jesus and Emilia Mayanelli. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Rosie Padilla and paternal grandmother Maria Guadalupe Lopez. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Pauline Padilla, Frank Costelon, Agustin Padilla Sr., and aunt Alexandra Costelon. Paternal grandfather Maximino De La Cruz, uncle Jesus De La Cruz and numerous cousins.

Enoch was born on March 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Albuquerque. Shortly after his birth he was flown to the Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. There, Enoch would spend the next five months. After a short six months of life Enoch became an angel at 11:53 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Although Enoch never got the chance to meet his extended family he was loved by all.

The family would like to give a very special thanks to Enoch's primary NICU nurses Rhiannon and Zoe. Also a big thank you to our family and friends in New Mexico and in Utah for helping us during our time of need. Services for Enoch will be held at the Buena Vista Church of Christ at noon on Oct. 3, 2020.

