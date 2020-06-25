Ernest Floyd Serna was called home to heaven on June 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M. He was born to Vincent and Mary Lily (Candelaria)Serna on Jan. 16, 1959. Ernest was a very experienced and spiritual person. He lived and visited many places around the country. A high school graduate, attended Luna Community College for auto mechanics. He learned a trade in jewelry making, later became an established auto detailer. He was a self-taught artist and musician, and was very handy. Ernest worked for his father's roofing business. He moved to Colorado to work in the hotel business as a maintenance supervisor. He later came to Las Vegas, N.M., where he resided. He was very loved and will be sincerely missed. He is survived by all family and friends who hold him in their hearts. Cremation will be handled by Riverside funeral home of Santa Fe www.riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.