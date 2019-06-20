Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Paul Vasquez. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Paul Vasquez, loving father, son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the young age of 27.

Ernest was born on Sept. 19, 1991, in El Paso, Texas. Growing up in a military family, Ernest also lived in Baton Rouge, La., and Louisville, Ky., but his family roots are in Northern New Mexico and he graduated from Peñasco High School.

Ernest was a smart, talented young man who earned a bachelor of arts degree in Sports Science from New Mexico Highlands University and was halfway through his coursework toward his master's degree.

He had a passion for cooking, playing sports, sports science, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Above all, Ernest was proud to be a father and he loved his children dearly.

Ernest is survived by his two wonderful sons, Ernest and Zander Vasquez, along with their mother, Dunika Montoya; his father, Terry Vasquez and wife Laura Sanchez; mother, Susie Flores and partner Patrick Garcia; his brother, Terry-Isiah (T.I.) Vasquez; paternal grandmother, Clara Vasquez; maternal grandparents, Paul and Lena Flores; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Ernest is now with our Heavenly Father and angels along with his great-grandfather, Ernesto Vasquez; great-grandmother, Lucy Benavidez; and his cousin, Jason Vasquez.

Ernest will be loved, remembered, and missed by all his family and friends.

A rosary was to be recited Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

Mass of Christian Burial followed, at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church in Peñasco. Burial was to follow at the Placita Cemetery.

The family of Ernest Paul Vasquez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477, Ernest Paul Vasquez, loving father, son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the young age of 27.Ernest was born on Sept. 19, 1991, in El Paso, Texas. Growing up in a military family, Ernest also lived in Baton Rouge, La., and Louisville, Ky., but his family roots are in Northern New Mexico and he graduated from Peñasco High School.Ernest was a smart, talented young man who earned a bachelor of arts degree in Sports Science from New Mexico Highlands University and was halfway through his coursework toward his master's degree.He had a passion for cooking, playing sports, sports science, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Above all, Ernest was proud to be a father and he loved his children dearly.Ernest is survived by his two wonderful sons, Ernest and Zander Vasquez, along with their mother, Dunika Montoya; his father, Terry Vasquez and wife Laura Sanchez; mother, Susie Flores and partner Patrick Garcia; his brother, Terry-Isiah (T.I.) Vasquez; paternal grandmother, Clara Vasquez; maternal grandparents, Paul and Lena Flores; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Ernest is now with our Heavenly Father and angels along with his great-grandfather, Ernesto Vasquez; great-grandmother, Lucy Benavidez; and his cousin, Jason Vasquez.Ernest will be loved, remembered, and missed by all his family and friends.A rosary was to be recited Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M.Mass of Christian Burial followed, at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church in Peñasco. Burial was to follow at the Placita Cemetery.The family of Ernest Paul Vasquez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477, devargasfuneral.com Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close