Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511

Escolastica "Lala" Martinez age, 95 a longtime resident of Mosquero, N.M., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

She was born to Francisco Pacheco and Margarita Maestas on Jan. 16, 1925 in Campana, N.M.

She was a Catholic and member of St. Joseph Church in Mosquero, N.M.

She owned and operated Lala's Café in Mosquero for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Josephs Choir, Legion of Mary, Solano Homemakers and the Women's Auxillary.

Escolastica is preceded in death by her parents: Francisco and Margarita Pacheco; husband: Conrado E. Martinez; son: Abenicio "Abe" Martinez; brothers: Andres Pacheco, Juan Pacheco, Henry Pacheco and Alfredo Pacheco; brother-in-law: Victor Arguello; sister-in-laws: Helen Pacheco, Josie Pacheco, Celina Pacheco and Pauline Pacheco.

Escolastica is survived by her daughter: Vickie Martinez of Mosquero, N.M.; daughter-in-law: Julie Martinez of Roy, N.M.; granddaughter: Elaine Martinez- Gonzalez (Leroy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandson Jose A. Martinez (Sandra) of Roy, N.M.; great granddaughter: Ashleigh Martinez; great grandsons: Aaron Martinez (Felicia), Jaymes Gonzalez and Ace Gonzalez; great great grandson: Brekyn Michael Sullivan; brothers: Felipe Pacheco of Denver, Colo., Frank Pacheco (Bonnie) of Kingman, Ariz., Arturo Pacheco of Anton Chico and Cleofas Pacheco of Tucumcari, N.M.; sister: Gloria Arguello of Tucumcari, N.M.; sister-in-law's: Delma Pacheco of Amarillo, Tex., Molly Pacheco, Rita Pacheco both of Tucumcari, N.M. and Lily Vigil of Mosquero, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation has taken place and services and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Honorary Pallbearers will be all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandson, Martin Pacheco, Andres Pacheco, Patrick Pacheco, Leroy Gonzalez, Thomas Abernathy, Gino Martinez and Andy Salas.

