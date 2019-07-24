Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esperanza Guadalupe Vigil. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Esperanza Guadalupe Vigil age 82, a longtime resident of Cimarron, N.M., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Cimarron, N.M.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1936 to Jose Manuel Pacheco and Azulema Pacheco in Los Hueros, N.M.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jose Manuel and Azulema Pacheco; husband: Joe R. Vigil; brother: Ologio Pacheco; son: Mike Arguello; granddaughter: Mariah Arguello; great granddaughter: Estrella Encinias.

She is survived by her Children: Josephine Vigil of Cimarron, NM; Johnny Arguello (Juanita) of Las Vegas, NM; Mary Elaine Martinez (Walter) of La Mesilla, NM; Ramon Vigil of Los Hueros, NM; Jose Lobato (Aggie) of Las Vegas, NM, and Brenda Lobato (Canuto) of Los Hueros, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; brothers: Manuel Pacheco and Casimiro Pacheco of Raton, N.M.; sisters: Angie Pacheco and Mary Alice Herrera (Joe) of Las Vegas, N.M.; cousin: considered sister: Mary Moore (Doug). special friend: Manny Varela of Cimarron, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Cimarron, N.M. A second rosary will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate, N.M. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate, N.M. with Father Bob Peccatiello as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mi Señor de la Soliedad y Sagrado Corzon de Jesus in Los Hueros, N.M., with the following serving as pallbearers: Jose Lobato, Raphael Lobato, Michael Ortega, John Arguello Jr., Mark Arguello, Mike Arguello Jr., Pete Fernandez and Joe Ortega. Honorary pallbearers will be the remaining of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Please visit: Esperanza Guadalupe Vigil age 82, a longtime resident of Cimarron, N.M., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Cimarron, N.M.She was born on Dec. 8, 1936 to Jose Manuel Pacheco and Azulema Pacheco in Los Hueros, N.M.She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.She is preceded in death by her parents: Jose Manuel and Azulema Pacheco; husband: Joe R. Vigil; brother: Ologio Pacheco; son: Mike Arguello; granddaughter: Mariah Arguello; great granddaughter: Estrella Encinias.She is survived by her Children: Josephine Vigil of Cimarron, NM; Johnny Arguello (Juanita) of Las Vegas, NM; Mary Elaine Martinez (Walter) of La Mesilla, NM; Ramon Vigil of Los Hueros, NM; Jose Lobato (Aggie) of Las Vegas, NM, and Brenda Lobato (Canuto) of Los Hueros, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; brothers: Manuel Pacheco and Casimiro Pacheco of Raton, N.M.; sisters: Angie Pacheco and Mary Alice Herrera (Joe) of Las Vegas, N.M.; cousin: considered sister: Mary Moore (Doug). special friend: Manny Varela of Cimarron, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Rosary services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Cimarron, N.M. A second rosary will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate, N.M. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate, N.M. with Father Bob Peccatiello as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mi Señor de la Soliedad y Sagrado Corzon de Jesus in Los Hueros, N.M., with the following serving as pallbearers: Jose Lobato, Raphael Lobato, Michael Ortega, John Arguello Jr., Mark Arguello, Mike Arguello Jr., Pete Fernandez and Joe Ortega. Honorary pallbearers will be the remaining of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Please visit: www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close