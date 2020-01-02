Eva M. Aragón, age 95, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., entered into eternal life peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
She was born on May 12, 1924 in El Empedrado N.M., a small village along the Tecolote river. Eva grew up in El Empedrado and as a youth had a very happy childhood growing up in the country with her brothers and sisters. She was an accomplished horsewoman and even in her later years was unafraid to mount a horse.
From an early age Eva was directed to her Catholic faith by her father Jose and throughout her life her faith assisted her in all aspects of life. She had a strong belief in prayer, and she maintained that practice until the last days of her life.
She loved to listen to music and to dance polkas, shotis and a lot of the older dances of her youth. She loved her family very much and was a strong willed, hardworking woman.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Catalina Martinez; husband: Jose Alberto Aragon Sr.; sisters: Inez Aragon and Betty Martinez; brothers: Leo Martinez, Nick Martinez, David Martinez and Orlando Martinez; grandchildren: Donnie Aragon and Jared Aragon; son-in-law: Ken Siebold; daughter-in-law: Debra Aragon.
She is survived by her children: Joann Griego, Albert Aragon Jr. (Theresa), Valentine Aragon, Frances Siebold all of Las Vegas, N.M., Robert Aragon (Rose) of Albuquerque, N.M., Clarence Aragon, Andres Aragon (Yvonne), Gene Aragon and Bernadette Romero (Gene) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 9 great great-grandchildren: brother: Juan Martinez (Patricia) of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister: Mary Lou Gallegos (Charlie) of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister-in-law: Maria Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; special nephew: Gerald Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; special caregiver: Angie Bustamante of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., with the following serving as Pallbearers: Joe Aragon III, Lonnie Aragon, David Aragon, Brandon Aragon, Marcos Aragon and A.J. Guillen. Honorary pallbearers will be all her remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 3, 2020