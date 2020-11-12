1/1
Evelyn Fernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved sister Evelyn Fernandez has gone to be with our lord on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 64.
She was born in San Isidro, N.M. to the late Isidro Gonzales and Nestora Gonzales.
She was a happy person, very loving and liked Spanish music.
She loved her family very much.
She is preceded in death by her late husband: Harry Fernandez; brothers: Felemon and Nestor; sister: Theresa; sister-in-law: Geneva; brother-in-law: Malisendro.
Evelyn is survived by her brothers: Armando Gonzales (Janice), Isidro Jr. (Rosalia) and Larry (Margaret); sisters: Sophie, Flora and Kathy Gonzalez; numerous: nieces, nephews and special friends.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Honorary Pallberars will be Steven Gonzales, Millie Gonzales, Riel Gonzales and Stephanie Rivera.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved