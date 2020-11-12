Our beloved sister Evelyn Fernandez has gone to be with our lord on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 64.

She was born in San Isidro, N.M. to the late Isidro Gonzales and Nestora Gonzales.

She was a happy person, very loving and liked Spanish music.

She loved her family very much.

She is preceded in death by her late husband: Harry Fernandez; brothers: Felemon and Nestor; sister: Theresa; sister-in-law: Geneva; brother-in-law: Malisendro.

Evelyn is survived by her brothers: Armando Gonzales (Janice), Isidro Jr. (Rosalia) and Larry (Margaret); sisters: Sophie, Flora and Kathy Gonzalez; numerous: nieces, nephews and special friends.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Honorary Pallberars will be Steven Gonzales, Millie Gonzales, Riel Gonzales and Stephanie Rivera.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

