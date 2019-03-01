Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fedelina Armijo. View Sign

Fedelina Armijo, 87, a lifetime resident of Wagon Mound, N.M., passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to Sylviano Duran and Lucy Maestas on May 27, 1931, in Wagon Mound. She was united in marriage to Rafael Armijo Sr., on October 15, 1947, in Wagon Mound.

She was a devoted Catholic and a member of the Santa Clara Church in Wagon Mound. She was known to many by just "Grandma."

She enjoyed her walks around town, going to the senior center and playing Bingo. Grandma was a very friendly person, everyone she met, she touched their hearts in one way or another.

Her favorite saying was "shake it, baby." She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylviano and Lucy Duran; husband Rafael Armijo Sr.; brothers Alberto Duran, Manuel Duran and Alfred Duran and sister Aurora Martinez.

She is survived by her son, Rafael Armijo Jr., (Sally) of Albuquerque; daughters Amanda Baca (Cresencio) and Julia Aragon (Jessie) both of Las Vegas; sisters Juanita Lopez (Johnny) and Sally Torres, both of Clovis, N.M.; brother Cornelio Duran of Wagon Mound; brother-in-law Alfredo Armijo of Wagon Mound,; sisters-in-law Olivia Duran and Carol Duran, both of Albuquerque; grandchildren Jessica (Gerald), Samantha, Crystal (Gary), Jennifer, all of Las Vegas; Matthew and Michelle, of Albuquerque; Leandra, Cresencio Jr. and Eliseo of Las Vegas; great-grandchildren Christopher, Isabella, Anaiah, Andres, Jaidyn, Zavian, Cathy, and Alfredo, all of Las Vegas and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., with both services to be held at Santa Clara Church in Wagon Mound with Father Bob Peccatiello as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Wagon Mound, following the funeral, with casket bearers Jessie Aragon, Cresencio Baca, Gerald Lucero, Rio Armijo, Erminio Armijo and Christopher Lucero.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rafael Armijo Jr. and Leandra Aragon.

