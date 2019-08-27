Felix Antonio Vigil, 71, a lifetime resident of Mora, N.M., has gone to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M.
He was born in Mora, NM, on June 13, 1948 to Estevan Vigil and Fidela Lujan.
Felix did many things. He liked to cook and make food for everyone. Felix was a devoted Catholic at St. Gertrude Church in Mora, N.M. and was very active in the church in many ways. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, he was always willing to help if he could.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estevan and Fidela Vigil, sisters and brothers, Teresa Miller, Erlinda Vigil, Evaristo Vigil and Gilbert Vigil, twin brother, Antonio Vigil.
He is survived by his sisters: Rosalia Pacheco of Los Alamos, N.M.; Gloria Muniz (Sam) of Cleveland, N.M.; brother: George Vigil of Los Alamos, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary services will be recited on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 7 p.m.. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Church in Mora, N.M., with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T. as celebrant. Interment will take place at the San Antonio Cemetery in Cleveland, N.M. with the Lujan, Casados and Pacheco family as Caskets Bearers. Honorary Bearers will be all of his nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Gertrude Church 1 Church Plaza Mora, NM 87732.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 28, 2019