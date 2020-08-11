Another angel got his wings on Aug. 8, 2020. Fermin Crespin has gone to heaven to be with the rest of his family.
Fermin was born Oct. 3, 1936 in San Pablo, N.M. to the late Hilario and Gregoria Crespin.
He joined the Army on May 14, 1955 he was honorably discharged on April 30, 1963.
He was married on Aug. 31, 1963 to the late Felicita Gonzales.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Felicita Gonzales; brothers: Juan, Isidro and Benito Crespin; great granddaughter: Kailyn Crespin; parents: Hilario and Gregoria.
He is survived by his children: Christopher Crespin Sr. (Mary), Pauline Esquibel, Edward Crespin Sr. (Rachel) and Martha Crespin; sister: Helen Crespin and Rosemarie Padilla; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; numerous: nieces, nephews and cousins.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Rogers Mortuary Chapel from 12-5 p.m.
Rosary Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as Celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family only and masks are required.
Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery in San Geronimo, N.M. at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with the following serving as Pallbearers Adrian Crespin, Joshua Otis, Rick Padilla Sr., Rob Padilla, Johnny Archuleta and Patrick Crespin.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
