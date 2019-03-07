Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fermin P. Padilla. View Sign

Fermin P. Padilla, 80, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born to Antonio Jose Padilla and Genevieve Romero on Oct. 18, 1938, in La Cueva, N.M.

He loved fishing, hunting, playing guitar and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Padilla and Michael Padilla; sisters Mary Garcia, Rose Carrillo and Juanita Padilla; brother-in-law Tony Apodaca.

He is survived by his wife of the family home, Virginia Padilla of Las Vegas; daughters Donna Chavez (Dennis) of Rio Rancho, N.M., Lupe Mondragon (Art) of Las Vegas, N.M., Francine Romero (Mark) of Albuquerque, Bernadine Lemos (Adolph) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Lanette Romero (Jerry) of Las Vegas, NM; sons Fermin A. Padilla (Barbara) of La Manga, NM, Anthony R. Gonzales of Albuquerque, and Chris Coca (Josephine) of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters: Erna Martinez, Beatrice Apodaca both of Pueblo, Colo., Dora Sanchez of Ojo Feliz, N.M., Barbara Padilla of Albuquerque, N.M., and Annie Orozco of Pueblo, Colo.; brother Mark Sanchez of Pueblo, Colo.; 31 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Friday, March 8, 2019, 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave, Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Funeral Home Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 8, 2019

