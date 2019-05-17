Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Fernando E. Montoya of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away at the age of 71.
Fernando was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Embudo, N.M., to Filemon Montoya and Katarina Martinez. He was a longtime resident of Las Vegas.
He lived with his parents and siblings in the family home until he relocated to Vida Encantada. Fernie was a kind, gentle person who was helpful and patient with his many nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed music, television, especially HGTV, magazines and held a fascination with mirrors. He enjoyed his outings to local sporting events, restaurants, trips to Pancho's Barber Shop and cruises through town.
Fernando was preceded in death by his parents, Filemon and Katarina Montoya, brother Albert A. Montoya; sister Rosella Shepard, sister-in-law Martha Baca Montoya, and nephew Sammy Montoya.
He is survived by his sister, Roberta Weahkee; brothers Ron Montoya (Grace) and Donald Montoya (Christine), sister-in-law Pita Montoya, brother-in-law Sean Shepard, numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and staff and residents of Vida Encantada, who became his extended family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Vida Encantada for the care and support they provided for our brother and our Uncle Fernie.
A rosary will be recited Monday, May 20, 2019, 7 p.m., at Rogers Mortuary. Father George V. Salazar will celebrate the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church with burial of cremains to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 18, 2019