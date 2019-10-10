Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fidelina "Fiddy" Padilla. View Sign Service Information Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. BOWMAN AVE. Las Cruces , NM 88001-3001 (575)-526-2419 Rosary 9:30 AM Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 1240 S. Espina Las Cruces , NM View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 240 S. Espina Las Cruces , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Well known first lady postmaster at the Chimayo Post Office, Fidelina "Fiddy" Padilla, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones in Las Cruces, N.M.

Fidelina was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on June 9, 1933. Both parents predeceased her; Luciano Ulibarri (December 2002) and Adela Angel Ulibarri (December 1993), brothers Leroy (November 2001), Joe (March 2003) and sister Anna Marie Ulibarri (June 1972), infant sons Richard (March 1955) and Darrell (November 1959).

Fidelina graduated from Robertson High School and Highlands University majoring in Business Administration.

Fidelina started her work life with the U.S. Postal Service in Santa Fe, N.M., where she worked 10 years as a postal service clerk and worked her way through the ranks to be selected the first lady Postmaster at the Chimayo Post Office to a level 15 office. After 15 years of service as a postmaster, she retired from the postal service. Her children also benefited from her integrity, her humility and her willingness to listen. Her grandchildren loved her deeply and her constant love and concern were a touch stone for her entire family.

Church was important to Fidelina where she served as a catechism teacher, extra-ordinary Eucharistic minister to the sick and homebound in the parish, and as a finance office money counter for over 25 years with three church pastors before she retired again due to illness. She left many cherished friends behind, relocating to Las Cruces, N.M., where her two daughters and grandchildren cared for her during her long, debilitating illness, long treatments, pain and suffering. Fidelina was a devout catholic and now she is at peace. Everything she accomplished she did with pride and perfection.

She is survived by her husband Tito Padilla of 65 years of marriage; sons Harold, Edmund (Chimayo, N.M.), Dennis and wife Susan (Albuquerque, N.M.); daughters Angela K. and LuAnn and husband Ray Marquez (Las Cruces, N.M.); 10 grandchildren: Stephanie Padilla (deceased); Harold T. (J.R.) Padilla, Machelle Rodriguez, Joseph Padilla, Jennifer Herrera, David Padilla, Darryl Padilla, Daniel Padilla, Ivan Marquez and Tara Marquez. 19 great grandchildren: (Jerod Walker, Naveah Trujillo, Alexa Padilla, Andrew Padilla, Adam Padilla, ReAnn Padilla, Destaney Padilla, Mariah Garcia, T.J. Garcia, Matthew Rodriguez, Arielle Rodriguez, Annalysiya Padilla (deceased), Lynessa Padilla, Jordan Padilla, Kaylee Padilla, Jillian Herrera, Julia Herrera, Nyree Padilla and Tiana Padilla. 1 great great grandchild: Atreus Ojeda. Annadel Montoya (mother to grandchildren Darryl & Daniel Padilla), nephews, nieces and other relatives.

The family would like to express gratitude to Mountain View Regional Medical Center physicians, Dr. Chelliah and Dr. Ali, nurses and staff; The Good Samaritan Society Skilled Nursing staff and Good Samaritan Society Home Health Care staff.

Funeral services to be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church located at 1240 S. Espina, Las Cruces NM 88001 on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in the Columbarium in the same church.

