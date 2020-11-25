Flora H. Aragon, 83, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020 at Alta Vista Regional Hospital.
She was born to Celestino Herrera and Isabel Rodarte on Feb. 20, 1937 in Gascon, N.M.
Flora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed arts and crafts, word puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, fishing, spending time at the Ranch and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother Isabel Martinez; father Celestino Herrera; stepfather Eugenio Herrera; brother Eddie Herrera; and son James Aragon.
She is survived by her husband Benito Aragon of the family home; daughters and son, Elayne Herrera (Steve) of Albuquerque, N.M., Carl Montano of Las Vegas, N.M., Gloria Baca (Orlando) of Ojitos Frios, N.M., Kathy Romero (Richard) of Ilfeld, N.M.; grandchildren, Sammy Martinez (Denise), Josh Sebolt, Joseph Griego (Sarah), Mauricela Romero (Craig), Eric Romero (Sumner), Jamie Martinez (Chris), and Glorianna Baca; great-grandchildren, Hannah, J.J., Juju, Amaya, Autto, Aubrianna, Airalee, Amira, Adelynn, Josiah and Austin; sisters and brothers, Odilia Cantrell of Albuquerque, N.M., JoAnn Castellano (Rudy) of las Vegas, N.M., Danny Martinez (Patsy) of Rociada, N.M., Bernice Martinez of Santa Fe, N.M., Richard Martinez (Nancy) of Rociada, N.M.; brothers-in-law, Ben M. Aragon (Emma) of Grand Junction, Colo., Amadeo Aragon (Dolores), Jose L. Aragon (Florida) all of San Isidro Norte; Luciano Aragon of Bernalillo, N.M., Jose Eugenio Aragon (Raquel) of Serafina, N.M.; sister-in-law Corrine Leyba (Levi) of Silver City, N.M.; numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary services were held for immediate family only on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held for immediate family only on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Funeral service was live streamed Facebook Our Lady of Sorrows Church or oloslasvegas.org
and You Tube Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Interment was held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M. with the following serving as Pall Bearers; Josh Sebolt, Alan Cantrell, Joseph Griego, Chris Martinez, Craig Aragon, Eric Romero and Autto Romero
Honorary Bearers will be all of her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
