Frances M. Sanchez was born March 26, 1954, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to Jose Napoleon and Dominga Mares. Frances passed away April 20, 2019, at Bear Canyon Nursing Facility in Albuquerque, N.M., where she resided for the past four years.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband Bernardino "B.D." Sanchez; parents Jose Napoleon and Dominga Mares and special uncle Joseph Sanchez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Frances is survived by her loving daughter, Rebecca, of the family home. She is survived by her brothers, Eugene (Jeanette) Moses (Lynn) and Robert (Sylvia) Mares.
She is survived by her sisters Polly, Ruby (Steve) and Gina Mares. Services for Frances include a rosary, to be held at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 7 p.m., and a funeral mass, to be held at Santo Nino de Atocha Church in Buena Vista, N.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10 a.m., with Deacon Eloy Roybal presiding.
Frances will be then laid to rest, with the love of her life, at the Santo Nino de Atocha Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Michael Herrera, Shaun Sanchez, Robert Mares, Jr. Michael Martinez, Angelo Vasquez and Allen Vasquez.
