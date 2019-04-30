Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances M. Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances M. Sanchez was born March 26, 1954, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to Jose Napoleon and Dominga Mares. Frances passed away April 20, 2019, at Bear Canyon Nursing Facility in Albuquerque, N.M., where she resided for the past four years.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband Bernardino "B.D." Sanchez; parents Jose Napoleon and Dominga Mares and special uncle Joseph Sanchez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

Frances is survived by her loving daughter, Rebecca, of the family home. She is survived by her brothers, Eugene (Jeanette) Moses (Lynn) and Robert (Sylvia) Mares.

She is survived by her sisters Polly, Ruby (Steve) and Gina Mares. Services for Frances include a rosary, to be held at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 7 p.m., and a funeral mass, to be held at Santo Nino de Atocha Church in Buena Vista, N.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10 a.m., with Deacon Eloy Roybal presiding.

Frances will be then laid to rest, with the love of her life, at the Santo Nino de Atocha Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Michael Herrera, Shaun Sanchez, Robert Mares, Jr. Michael Martinez, Angelo Vasquez and Allen Vasquez. Frances M. Sanchez was born March 26, 1954, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to Jose Napoleon and Dominga Mares. Frances passed away April 20, 2019, at Bear Canyon Nursing Facility in Albuquerque, N.M., where she resided for the past four years.Frances is preceded in death by her husband Bernardino "B.D." Sanchez; parents Jose Napoleon and Dominga Mares and special uncle Joseph Sanchez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives.Frances is survived by her loving daughter, Rebecca, of the family home. She is survived by her brothers, Eugene (Jeanette) Moses (Lynn) and Robert (Sylvia) Mares.She is survived by her sisters Polly, Ruby (Steve) and Gina Mares. Services for Frances include a rosary, to be held at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 7 p.m., and a funeral mass, to be held at Santo Nino de Atocha Church in Buena Vista, N.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10 a.m., with Deacon Eloy Roybal presiding.Frances will be then laid to rest, with the love of her life, at the Santo Nino de Atocha Cemetery.Pallbearers are Michael Herrera, Shaun Sanchez, Robert Mares, Jr. Michael Martinez, Angelo Vasquez and Allen Vasquez. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close