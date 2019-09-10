Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisco L. Saiz. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Francisco L. Saiz, 75, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro and Anna Maria Saiz; sisters and brothers: Jennie and husband Secundino Gallegos, Connie and Richard Catanach, Marian Tafoya and husband Jose, Luis G., Ted, and Nash Saiz and an infant brother, Francisco Estevan Saiz, and infant sister, Alicia Saiz.

He is survived by his son, Francisco Saiz, Jr., of Las Vegas, N.M., three daughters: Franchesca, Mariana, and Savannah Saiz all of Las Vegas, N.M.; two sisters: Bennie Saiz of Hawaii and Claudine Sosa of El Paso, Tex. and a sister raised by him, Dolores Padilla; a granddaughter, Abrina Trujillo (Kevin); nephews: Joe Frank (Rosalba), William, Pete, Fermin Vallejos, Eric Padilla, and Danny Tafoya; nieces: Erica, Krystal, and Michelle Padilla and other nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Clara (Joseph) Trujillo.

He was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on June 9, 1944. He was honorably discharged from the Army on May 26, 1972 in Ft. Rucker, Ala. and was a helicopter repairman with the 141st MP Company. He graduated for New Mexico Highlands University with a Master's Degree in Social Work in 1980. He was a life member and post commander of the and VFW. He loved his country as well as his comrades He was an avid fisherman, mechanic, gardener, loved to watch boxing and enjoyed coloring and working crossword puzzles. His favorite sports team was the New England Patriots.

Cremation has already taken place, and services will be held from the Immaculate Conception Church with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as honorary urn bearers: Danny Tafoya, William Salazar, Pete Salazar, Fermin Vallejos, Brandon Padilla. The Vietnam Veterans will perform the military honors. The family prefers memorials be made to the , 1 S Nevada Ave. Suite #205, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

