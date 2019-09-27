Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Cordova. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Cordova was born Oct. 4, 1941, and departed on his journey to Heaven on Sept. 19, 2019 in Edgewood, N.M.

His life began with his parents Alfonso and Flora Cordova in Rainsville, N.M. He grew up their surrounded by his many siblings; Raynaldo, Lillian, William, Johnny, Rosie, Dora, Frances, Antonio, Jerry, Carlos, Joe, Pete, and Alfonso. He left home to join the US Army, however, he always remained close to the people he loved.

Frank met Darlene Whitaker and they married soon after, gaining three brothers, Bill, Woody and Bob Whitaker. Together they raised four children; Tammy, Todd, Frank, and Tony. They traveled the county together in their RV, enjoying the wonderful sights and experiences on the way, but mostly enjoying each other's company and that of their family and friends.

Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He went out of his way to make someone's day a little better, offering up jokes to anyone who looked like they could use a smile. He loved to dance and you knew he would be out on the dancefloor the second "The Twist" began to play. He enjoyed the quiet ease of fishing, and could be found next to the river whenever one was near. He could be counted on to offer up kind wisdom that almost always ended in his favorite dicho, "Cada chango a su culumpio (every monkey to their own swing)."

Please join us to celebrate the life of this wonderful man on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Moriarty. Reception will follow at the Lions' Club.

