Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Rosary 7:00 PM San Jose Catholic Church San Jose , NM Funeral service 10:00 AM San Jose Catholic Church San Jose , NM

Frank Mejillas, age 62, was born Oct. 9, 1956, and went peacefully with the Lord, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M., surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born to the late Jose and Maria Epifania Mejillas in Las Vegas, N.M.

Frank is preceded in death by his daughter: Eppie Mejillas, both parents: Jose and Epifania Mejillas, and his sister: Margaret Rivera.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 43 years: Katie Mejillas, his children: Victoria (Antonio) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Frances (Vicky) of San Jose, N.M.; Kimberly (Ralph) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Melissa (Rico), Raymond (Deandra) and Christopher, great-grandchildren; Ariela and Francisco, sisters: Theresa (Lito) Esquibel of Albuquerque, N.M.; Annie Najera of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother: Marcos and Gloria Mejillas of San Jose, N.M.; brother-in-law: Pete Rivera of San Jose, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Frank enjoyed going for wood with his wife Katie and his daughter Frances every year, playing pool and hanging out for numerous hours with his friend Leroy "Indio" Salazar, watching his favorite shows every night, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with Katie. He was a carpenter for many years and loved every part of his job. He was that special person his daughters could go to for anything they needed and he was always there.

Rosary service was to be recited on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at San Jose Catholic Church in San Jose, N.M., with Father Moses Nwankwo as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the San Jose Cemetery in San Jose, N.M., with the following serving as casket bearers, Ralph Montaño, Pete Rivera, Joe Tafoya, Joe Lovato, Jose Montaño and Frankie Quintana. Honorary bearers will be Peter Rivera, Raymond Hurtado and Marcos Mejillas.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, N.M. 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

