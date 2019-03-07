Frank Roybal, 78, of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Roybal.
He was born July 8, 1940, in Las Vegas, to Joe Roybal and Isadora Jaramillo. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will take place Friday, March 8, 9:30 a.m., at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Las Vegas. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas.
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 8, 2019