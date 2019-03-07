Frank Roybal (1940 - 2019)
Frank Roybal, 78, of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was born July 8, 1940, in Las Vegas, to Joe Roybal and Isadora Jaramillo. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will take place Friday, March 8, 9:30 a.m., at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Las Vegas. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 8, 2019
