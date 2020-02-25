Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred and Kathy Allen, of Canyon, formerly of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Fred was born in San Angelo, Texas, to Fred and Rulene Foster Allen (

They both graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, N.M., Fred with the Class of '60 and Kathy with the Class of '64. Fred received a Bachelor's in Agricultural Science from New Mexico State University and Kathy received a Master's in English from New Mexico Highlands University. Fred was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.

Fred and Kathy were married in Las Vegas, N.M.. on Dec. 10, 1967. Fred was a rancher, while Kathy was a homemaker and English teacher.

They were members of First United Methodist Church of Las Vegas, N.M. and Rociada Baptist Church in Rociada, N.M. Kathy was an active member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter H and former member of P.E.O Sisterhood Chapter AC, both of Las Vegas, N.M.

Fred and Kathy loved to travel and entertain friends and family. Ranching was their lives, and Fred enjoyed helping neighbors with ranching and branding. He loved to be outside riding horses and roping.

Kathy enjoyed designing handmade cards, crocheting and knitting baby blankets, and loved volunteering with the church. She loved to sing and shared her talent with residents at nursing homes. Above all, they loved each other, their family, and their friends, all of whom were a big part of their lives.

Fred and Kathy were preceded in death by their parents and a daughter, Shawna Michelle. Also preceding them in death was Fred's brother, Ronnie Allen, and Kathy's brother-in-law, Roger Spurlock.

Survivors include their son, Mark Shawn Allen of Canyon; daughter, Marlene Allen McConlogue (Scott) of Chandler, Ariz.; two grandsons; Kathy's sisters, Macky Spurlock of Decatur, Ill., Rita Hightower (Dennis "Moe") of Verona, Missouri, and Aleta Mallette (Russ) of Las Vegas, N.M.; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Robertson High School classes of 1960 and 1964 scholarship fund for Robertson students send to: New Mexico Highlands University Foundation P.O 9000 Las Vegas, NM 87701.

Public visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, all day at the Rogers Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Pastor Owen Young officiating. Committal Services are scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M.

