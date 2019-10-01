Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Cordova. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Cordova, 87, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estevan and Lucinda Aragon Cordova; a son, Robert Cordova; a grandson, baby Walter Lucero; a great grandson, baby George and a great-granddaughter baby Nevaeh.

He is survived by his sweetheart and the love of his life, su reina Lydia Cordova of Las Vegas, N.M.; five daughters: Laura (Curt) Cordova, Doris (Art) Mares, Eileen (George) Rivera, Sandra Cordova all of Las Vegas, N.M. and Michelle (James) Cordova of Albuquerque, N.M.; one brother, Benny Cordova of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Wayne, Amie (Chris), Adrian (Christine), Brittney (Jamarcus), Jolyn (Jesse), Lynette (Matt), Kim (Richard), Andrew (Jessica), Xena (Carlos), Evanne (Andre), Hope and Faith; great-grandchildren: Cheyanne, Marco, Miranda, Devin, Mikela, Michael, Miamor, Christine, Andria, Lauren, Adrian, Ariana, Alexis, Izek, Leyna Alyxandria, Isaiah, RJ, Adam, Aubrey, Carlitos, Aiyana, Estevan, James, Sophia, and AaJay; and great-greatgrandchildren: Brayden, Zeriah, Roger, Aubriana, Isaiah, Raylynn, Xander, and Josiah.

He was born in Trementina, N.M. on September 16, 1932. He was a Korean War veteran and was honorably discharged from the Army on Feb. 2, 1955. He married Lydia Gallegos on July 21, 1956 here in Las Vegas. He enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren at the Canadian River and hunting. He was an amazing guitarist who played with " Eddie and the Larks"and the "Saints."

He loved to listen to and play New Mexico Ranchero music and boleros. He had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller. His greatest joy and pride was his family, whom he and his loving wife raised with love and faith in the Lord. He was a member of Post #1547 and was a carpenter by trade.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. from 1-4 p.m. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the church. The interment will follow in the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Parson, Adrian Mares, Andrew Garcia, Evanne Sandoval, Brittney Mares, and Lynette Castillo. The family has requested memorials in his memory be sent to the , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or by calling 1-855-448-3997.

