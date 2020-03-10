Gabriel H. Romero, age 63, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born on April 24, 1956 to Gilbert Romero and Clorinda Ida Romero-Aragon in Las Vegas, N.M.
Gabe enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working and was known for being a good mechanic.
Gabe was a very generous person who liked growing his garden and visiting with his neighbors and friends. Most of all, he cherished his dog Sugar.
He is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Romero and brother, Michael Anthony Romero.
Gabriel is survived by his mother: Clorinda I. Aragon of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Katherine A. Romero (Jamie) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Arthur Romero (LouAnn) of Las Vegas, N.M.; nephews: Brandon Romero, Lance Romero and Diego Romero; niece: Lelah Rae Alderette (Chris); uncles John Romero of Raton, N.M. and Mike Estrada of Las Vegas, N.M. and numerous relatives and friends.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church. The Rosary is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by a mass and then burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 11, 2020