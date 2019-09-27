Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene and Louise Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise (Pluma) Gonzales, 73, passed away Aug. 29, 2019 following a long illness in Albuquerque, N.M. Her husband, Gene Gonzales, 76 passed away unexpectedly two weeks later on Sept. 13, 2019, in their Albuquerque home. They are preceded in death by their only son, Gene, Jr.; Louise's parents and brothers mentioned above; Gene's parents, Manuelita and Leonardo Gonzales; brothers Antonio, Leonardo,Jr., Rudolpho, and John; sisters, Guadalupe Urban, Rosa Dunn, and Maria Gonzales all originally from Colonias, N.M.

Gene dedicated the last three years caring for Louise in her sickness at home and then at Westridge Village Care facility in Albuquerque where she died. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year.

Gene spent his professional career in the car dealership industry. His first job was as a lot boy for Lloyd McKee Chrysler Dodge dealership in Albuquerque; he eventually secured the position of Service Manager. He was General Manager of Pride Dodge Dealership in Albuquerque before moving to Española where they owned and managed Gonzales Dodge Chrysler Dealership. Their love of the Española Valley and the people there never left them. After retiring he worked part time as a Service Manager for Montano Acura and Sandia BMW in Albuquerque.

Louise attended beauty school in Santa Fe, but later took a position with Safeway where she spent her career at stores in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Louise was active in the Amantes de Flores Garden Club and the Hospital Auxiliary in Española. Louise was the consummate hostess and loved interior decorating, playing cards, collecting art and European history. The couple loved to travel and to gather and watch football games with their dear friends in Española. They both enjoyed researching family genealogy.

They are survived by their granddaughter, Stephanie Wilson (William), Stephanie's mother, Sharon Lucero Gonzales and two great granddaughters Rory and Mila Wilson all of Isleta Pueblo; Louise's sister, JoAnn Lerma, Arizona; brothers Rick Tejada, Florida; Michael Tejada (Dorothy), Texas; Loren Tejada (Vikki), Nambe; Gene's nieces, Bertha Sandoval, Anton Chico; Linda Lattimer, Utah; and nephew, Gary Gonzales, Arizona and many other nieces and nephews. They are also survived by long-time best friend, Viola Baca of Albuquerque.

Funeral services for Louise and Gene, as well as Phillip Tejada, are scheduled for Oct. 3, 2019, 11 a.m at Santa Cruz de la Canada Church in Santa Cruz, N.M. A private burial service will be held at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque Oct. 4, 2019. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 28, 2019

