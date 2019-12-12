Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene L. Gonzales Jr.. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene L. Gonzales, Jr., 38, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1981 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Gene L. Gonzales Sr. and Margaret Montoya. Gene was preceded in death by his father, Gene Gonzales Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jose Santos Romero and Sara; and paternal grandparents, Telesfor Gonzales and Juanita. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Montoya of Albuquerque; children: Deandra, Geno, Monique, and Mariah; sisters: Mona (Abie) Ulibarri and Christine Montoya, all of Albuquerque; Donna Gonzales and Debbie Almeida both of Denver, Colo.; nieces: Azelynn, Shayanne, Jade, Mia, Tierney, and Jennifer; nephews: Gabriel, Justin (Caitlin) and Levi; great-nephews: Cruz and Elias; and great-nieces: Berkleigh, Olivia, and Jaelynn, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Andrea Leyba of Albuquerque.

Gene was a graduate of West Las Vegas High School and was a registered nurse having graduated from the nursing program at Luna Community College. He worked for United Health in the Albuquerque area. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He was a devout Catholic and devoted his life to helping others through his work as a nurse and in his personal life as a great friend to many. He had a big heart and a contagious smile. He loved deeply. He enjoyed spending time with his children, riding motorcycles, watching the 49ers play, and heckling his family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. Services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, beginning with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Geno Gonzales, Gabriel Chavez, Samuel Vigil, Ivan Vigil, Justin Sanchez, Gordo Vigil, David Barela, and Jason Vigil. Honorary pallbearers will be his beautiful daughters, Abie Ulibarri and his nieces and nephews. The family has requested that memorials be sent to the Nursing Program and Luna Community College for a scholarship in his honor. Online condolences can be sent to the family at Gene L. Gonzales, Jr., 38, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1981 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Gene L. Gonzales Sr. and Margaret Montoya. Gene was preceded in death by his father, Gene Gonzales Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jose Santos Romero and Sara; and paternal grandparents, Telesfor Gonzales and Juanita. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Montoya of Albuquerque; children: Deandra, Geno, Monique, and Mariah; sisters: Mona (Abie) Ulibarri and Christine Montoya, all of Albuquerque; Donna Gonzales and Debbie Almeida both of Denver, Colo.; nieces: Azelynn, Shayanne, Jade, Mia, Tierney, and Jennifer; nephews: Gabriel, Justin (Caitlin) and Levi; great-nephews: Cruz and Elias; and great-nieces: Berkleigh, Olivia, and Jaelynn, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Andrea Leyba of Albuquerque.Gene was a graduate of West Las Vegas High School and was a registered nurse having graduated from the nursing program at Luna Community College. He worked for United Health in the Albuquerque area. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He was a devout Catholic and devoted his life to helping others through his work as a nurse and in his personal life as a great friend to many. He had a big heart and a contagious smile. He loved deeply. He enjoyed spending time with his children, riding motorcycles, watching the 49ers play, and heckling his family.A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. Services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, beginning with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Geno Gonzales, Gabriel Chavez, Samuel Vigil, Ivan Vigil, Justin Sanchez, Gordo Vigil, David Barela, and Jason Vigil. Honorary pallbearers will be his beautiful daughters, Abie Ulibarri and his nieces and nephews. The family has requested that memorials be sent to the Nursing Program and Luna Community College for a scholarship in his honor. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremation, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., Las Vegas, NM 87701, 425.9319 Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close