Gene L. Gonzales, Jr., 38, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1981 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Gene L. Gonzales Sr. and Margaret Montoya. Gene was preceded in death by his father, Gene Gonzales Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jose Santos Romero and Sara; and paternal grandparents, Telesfor Gonzales and Juanita. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Montoya of Albuquerque; children: Deandra, Geno, Monique, and Mariah; sisters: Mona (Abie) Ulibarri and Christine Montoya, all of Albuquerque; Donna Gonzales and Debbie Almeida both of Denver, Colo.; nieces: Azelynn, Shayanne, Jade, Mia, Tierney, and Jennifer; nephews: Gabriel, Justin (Caitlin) and Levi; great-nephews: Cruz and Elias; and great-nieces: Berkleigh, Olivia, and Jaelynn, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Andrea Leyba of Albuquerque.
Gene was a graduate of West Las Vegas High School and was a registered nurse having graduated from the nursing program at Luna Community College. He worked for United Health in the Albuquerque area. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He was a devout Catholic and devoted his life to helping others through his work as a nurse and in his personal life as a great friend to many. He had a big heart and a contagious smile. He loved deeply. He enjoyed spending time with his children, riding motorcycles, watching the 49ers play, and heckling his family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. Services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, beginning with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Geno Gonzales, Gabriel Chavez, Samuel Vigil, Ivan Vigil, Justin Sanchez, Gordo Vigil, David Barela, and Jason Vigil. Honorary pallbearers will be his beautiful daughters, Abie Ulibarri and his nieces and nephews. The family has requested that memorials be sent to the Nursing Program and Luna Community College for a scholarship in his honor. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremation, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., Las Vegas, NM 87701, 425.9319
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 13, 2019