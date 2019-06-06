Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia M. Salazar. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia M. Salazar, 84, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was born to Merijildo Salazar and Delfinia Romero on March 1, 1935, in Maes, N.M.

She was a member of Woodmen of the World and a lifelong Member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She loved music, dancing, playing cards, and going for walks with her grandchildren. She also loved helping her neighbors and visiting friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Merijildo and Delfinia Salazar; son, Robert Archuleta; daughter, Marcella Vigil Dodd and brother, Joe Salazar.

She is survived by her children, Delfinio Salazar of Las Vegas, N.M., Patricia Gallegos (Charlie) of Las Vegas, N.M., and Ralph Salazar of Albuquerque, N.M.; brothers, Sam J. Salazar and Frank Salazar (Pauline) both of Las Vegas, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A rosary devotional service will be recited on 7 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M. A public viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father C. John Brasher as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Nuestra Señora Del Refugio Cemetery in Los Vigiles, N.M. with pallbearers Sammy Vigil Jr., Charles Gallegos, Robert Archuleta, Shawn Gallegos, Jonathan Salazar, Matthew Vigil and Felix Salazar.

Honorary pallbearers will be her remaining grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

