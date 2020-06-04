Gerald B. Martinez
1954 - 2020
Gerald B. Martinez, age 65, went to be with our Lord on Friday May 29, 2020, as he was surrounded by his loving family.
Gerald was born to David and Mary Martinez on Oct. 24, 1954.
Gerald worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway for over 30 years. Following his retirement in 2002, he enjoyed spending time with and cooking for his family. He also enjoyed gardening in his backyard. Gerald was one of a kind and loved by many!
Gerald is survived by his wife: Rita Martinez and mother: Mary Martinez; children: Fran Martinez Romero (Rocky), Tanya Martinez, Matthew Martinez, Joann Lucero, Evelyn Estrada-Cobos and Mark Estrada. grandchildren: Devin, Dante, Shante, Sofia, Scarlet, Delilah, Justin, Gabriel, Pete (PJ), Valentino and Jovon; great-grandchildren: Claire, Jusiah, Aubry, Olivia and Noah; sister: Geraldine Baca (Jonas); brothers: Gilbert Martinez (Kathy), William Martinez (Deborah), Juan Martinez and Jose Martinez; special aunt: Mary Lou Gallegos (Charlie) and uncle Juan Martinez, and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in law. special friends: Jeanette Lujan, Manuel Montoya, Robert Collyer and Victor Padilla, numerous other relatives and many friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father; David Martinez; paternal grandparents: Jose and Catalina Martinez; maternal grandfather: Adolfo Ulibarri; Brothers: Reynaldo Martinez and Roger Martinez; special aunts: Betty Martinez and Eva Aragon; sister-in-law: Judy Tafoya; stepson: Richard Estrada; nephew: Randy Martinez and niece Reina Martinez.
Rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with the funeral mass to follow after rosary with both services at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with father Tim Meurer as Celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Gerald will be dearly missed by everyone! Eulogy: Dr. J. Rocky Romero (son-in-law) Rosary: LeeAnn Gallegos Readings: Shante Ortega (granddaughter).
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
