Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert E. Abeyta, age 63, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born on July 17, 1955 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Jose F. Abeyta and Lorenza Rivera.

A Catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

He graduated from West Las Vegas High School, he was a college graduate from New Mexico Highlands University.

He was a member of La Sociadad Del Enmitaño, also a member of the San Miguel Sheriffs Dept. and county jail administration. He was a well-known musician in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. He was a logger for the mill and had many more academic and work related accomplishments.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Lorenza Abeyta; aunt and uncles whom raised him, Cipriano and Antonia Maes: brothers: Tony Abeyta Sr., Jimmy Abeyta and Joe Abeyta; great granddaughter: Esperanza.

He is survived by his daughters: Antoinette Portillo and Lori Ann Abeyta both of Bernalillo, N.M.; grandchildren: Shaneka, Nathaniel, Oscar, Brandon, Benjamin and Mireya; great grandchildren: Angel, Jose, Sebastian, Lydia and Alice; girlfriend: Josie Crespin of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Velma Salazar (Max) of Los Vigiles, N.M., Theresa Hernandez (Daniel) of Brighton, Colo., Leticia Padilla (Lupe); brothers: Ralph Abeyta, Victor Abeyta (Josephine) all of Las Vegas, N.M., Leroy Abeyta (Lloyda) of El Rito, N.M., Jose Noel Abeyta of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Gloria Abeyta of Fayetteville, N.C., Isabel Gutierrez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law: Kathy Abeyta of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Hernandez, Oscar Portillo, Brandon Portillo, Victor Abeyta Jr., Joseph Abeyta and Steven Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Benjamin Chavez and Anthony Abeyta Jr.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511. Gilbert E. Abeyta, age 63, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.He was born on July 17, 1955 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Jose F. Abeyta and Lorenza Rivera.A Catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church.He graduated from West Las Vegas High School, he was a college graduate from New Mexico Highlands University.He was a member of La Sociadad Del Enmitaño, also a member of the San Miguel Sheriffs Dept. and county jail administration. He was a well-known musician in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. He was a logger for the mill and had many more academic and work related accomplishments.He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Lorenza Abeyta; aunt and uncles whom raised him, Cipriano and Antonia Maes: brothers: Tony Abeyta Sr., Jimmy Abeyta and Joe Abeyta; great granddaughter: Esperanza.He is survived by his daughters: Antoinette Portillo and Lori Ann Abeyta both of Bernalillo, N.M.; grandchildren: Shaneka, Nathaniel, Oscar, Brandon, Benjamin and Mireya; great grandchildren: Angel, Jose, Sebastian, Lydia and Alice; girlfriend: Josie Crespin of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Velma Salazar (Max) of Los Vigiles, N.M., Theresa Hernandez (Daniel) of Brighton, Colo., Leticia Padilla (Lupe); brothers: Ralph Abeyta, Victor Abeyta (Josephine) all of Las Vegas, N.M., Leroy Abeyta (Lloyda) of El Rito, N.M., Jose Noel Abeyta of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Gloria Abeyta of Fayetteville, N.C., Isabel Gutierrez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law: Kathy Abeyta of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Hernandez, Oscar Portillo, Brandon Portillo, Victor Abeyta Jr., Joseph Abeyta and Steven Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Benjamin Chavez and Anthony Abeyta Jr.Services will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close