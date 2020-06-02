Gilbert D. Chavez, 83, a resident of Anton Chico Route, passed away on Tuesday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Eloisa Chavez; a son, Raymond Anthony Chavez; a brother, Cristobal Chavez, and a sister Adelina Chavez.
He is survived by four daughters: Yolanda Yeaman of Las Vegas, N.M., Mabel Baca (Norbert) of Santa Fe, N.M., Zelda Garcia (Leon), and Georgia Baca (Eric) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; two sisters: Carmen Gomez and Aggie Ortiz both of Las Vegas, N.M.; a brother, Manuel Chavez Jr. of Las Vegas, N.M.; especially caring grandson, Tomas Chavez. He was also survived by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Adam, Mary Lou and Marissa Garcia and Juan Tafoya.
Gilbert grew up with ranching and farming at a young age. Later he worked for SF Railroad and was a heavy equipment operator for the NM Highway Department. His pride and joy was his property in Tecolote, N.M. where he raised cattle and was proud of his farming. He was very active in the Tecolote Land Grant. His pastime and hobbies were his horses which he would train and race and his ranching. He enjoyed singing Spanish and Western songs as well as Mariachi songs. He was well known for visiting his elderly friends and family while he was physically able to do so.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held on June 6, 2020 from Our Lady of Sorrows Church beginning with a rosary at 1 p.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Father Rob Yaksich will be celebrating the Mass. The interment will follow in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery in Tecolote. N.M. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 1-888-525-9319 or 425-9319.
He is survived by four daughters: Yolanda Yeaman of Las Vegas, N.M., Mabel Baca (Norbert) of Santa Fe, N.M., Zelda Garcia (Leon), and Georgia Baca (Eric) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; two sisters: Carmen Gomez and Aggie Ortiz both of Las Vegas, N.M.; a brother, Manuel Chavez Jr. of Las Vegas, N.M.; especially caring grandson, Tomas Chavez. He was also survived by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Adam, Mary Lou and Marissa Garcia and Juan Tafoya.
Gilbert grew up with ranching and farming at a young age. Later he worked for SF Railroad and was a heavy equipment operator for the NM Highway Department. His pride and joy was his property in Tecolote, N.M. where he raised cattle and was proud of his farming. He was very active in the Tecolote Land Grant. His pastime and hobbies were his horses which he would train and race and his ranching. He enjoyed singing Spanish and Western songs as well as Mariachi songs. He was well known for visiting his elderly friends and family while he was physically able to do so.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held on June 6, 2020 from Our Lady of Sorrows Church beginning with a rosary at 1 p.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Father Rob Yaksich will be celebrating the Mass. The interment will follow in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery in Tecolote. N.M. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 1-888-525-9319 or 425-9319.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.