With heavy hearts, we announce that Gilbert Freddy Martinez, 57, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 following an extended illness.

He was born in Las Vegas on March 27, 1962 to Mary Elvira Martinez.

A 1981 graduate of Robertson High School, he had a long career of protecting and serving both the nation and the City of Las Vegas.

Gilbert enlisted in the military in 1982 and served tours in Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan driving trucks and tanks as well as serving as a weapons specialist. He had numerous commendations and medals during his service.

He returned home and spent 20 years serving in law enforcement with the City of Las Vegas where he retired in 2014. Additionally, he served in the Army National Guard for 30 years and retired.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his son, Michael Martinez; mother, Mary Elvira Martinez, grandparents Feloniz C. Torrez and Rosendo Torrez.

He is survived by his three brothers, John Martinez (Irene) of Albuquerque, Robert "Bob" Martinez and Mark Martinez of Las Vegas; and one sister, Martha Martinez Lamb (Sam) of Albuquerque; nephew, Joshua Martinez (Rebekah) and niece Janelle Kerlin (Christopher) of Albuquerque; niece, Leticia Lamb (Zach); special friend, Melanie Maes; brother Joe Montoya (Cheryl) of Missouri City, Texas and brother Pat Trujillo of Las Vegas numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas, N.M. A viewing will be held at Rogers Mortuary on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Victory Life Center, 442 Romeroville Frontage Rd, San Miguel, N.M.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A reception in Gilbert's honor will follow at the VFW of Las Vegas to celebrate his life.

Serving as pall bearers will be Bella Pacheco, Robert Fisher, Pat Trujillo, Pam Sandoval, Theo Chavez and Juan Montaño.

Serving as honorary pall bearers are Joe Montoya and Adrian Crespin.

