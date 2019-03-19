Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Montoya, Sr.. View Sign

Gilbert Montoya Sr., of Las Vegas, N.M., passed on to his heavenly reward, according to his faith, on March 12, 2019.

He was born April 18, 1925, in Chaperito, N.M., to Livorio and Miquelita Montoya (nee Apodaca). He was preceded in death, by his parents, brother Manuel Montoya, sisters Eloisa Polaco (Tomas) and Estefanita Montoya (Macedon), son Gilbert Montoya Jr., nephew Gerald Polaco and brother Pat Gomez of Manzanola, Colo.

He is survived by the love of his life, Rosita Montoya (nee Crespin, wife), daughter Miquelita Montoya, granddaughter Margaret Gonzales (John), nieces and nephews Isabel Troncoso, Anthony Lucero, Christine Slade and Frank Montoya and adopted family, Carl and Yolanda; family from Manzanola, Suzie Gomez (Pat), David Gomez, Anthony Gomez (Alice), Jackie Denney (Brent), goddaughter MaryAnn Trujillo (Albert), numerous other relatives, nephews, nieces, and many, many friends.

As a young man, Gilbert was rambunctious, but in control. He lived a long life, well lived.

In his younger days, he lived a good part of his life in Colorado and surrounding states, especially in Manzanola, where he formed a second family with Pat and Suzie Gomez and family.

He returned to Las Vegas, N.M. He married the love of his life, Rosita Crespin, and raised a son, daughter and granddaughter.

Even though his education was limited to the third grade, he had the capacity and wisdom of being self-taught to gain employment with a local gas company and remained through the changes that occurred until his retirement of over 40 years, the final being Ferrell Gas.

He was a licensed service man and gas truck driver.

A rosary will be recited Saturday, March 23, 2019, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows, 403 Valencia St., Las Vegas, N.M., with the funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

