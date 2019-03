Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert S. Salas. View Sign

Gilbert S. Salas, 87, a longtime resident of Holman, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

He was born to Roman Salas and Maria Trujillo Salas on June 7, 1931, in Lucero, N.M.

He was united in marriage to Rosa Leyba. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Gilbert worked as a logger most of his life. He also worked for New Mexico State Forestry as a firefighter.

He loved to fish, hunt and gather wood. He was a member of Los Hermanos del la Mórada del San Antonio in Chacón, N.M.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Maria Salas; brothers Juan Salas and Leroy Salas; sister Cleo Flores; daughter June Salas; great-grandson Marcus Salas.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Rosa Salas of the family home in Holman; daughter Irene Figueroa (Carlos) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sons Obed Salas Sr. (Pauline) of Rainsville, N.M.; Dennis Salas (JoAnn) of Holman; Raymond Salas (Susanna) of Las Vegas; and Melvin Salas (Lynn) of Holman; grandchildren, Obed Salas Jr., Frances Salas, Monica Trujillo (Danual), Bryan Salas, Brandon Salas, Adeline Salas, Ida Rose Salas (Michelle) and Carla Roybal (Lawrence); great-grandchildren Erica, Ricky, Matthew, Caleb, Nathaniel and Grace; great-great-grandson Santos; sister Dora Romero of Las Vegas; brother-in-law Juan Leyba (Maria) of Chacon, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 9:30 a.m., with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T. as celebrant.

Interment will follow at San Antonio Cemetery in Chacon with pallbearers Obed Salas Sr., Dennis Salas, Raymond Salas, Melvin Salas, Bryan Salas and Brandon Salas.

Honorary pallbearers will be all his remaining grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 23, 2019

